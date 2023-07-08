HamberMenu
Governors can talk politics, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

July 08, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Why should the Governors not talk politics when everyone does so, asked Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, she said Governors can also talk politics. When political leaders talk politics, why not the constitutional authorities, she asked.

On the death of Coimbatore Range DIG C. Vijayakumar here on Friday, Ms. Soundararajan said the reason for his depression should be investigated. There should be an organisation for the police to address their just demands. They also face a lot of political pressure and are under stress when they are not allowed to function independently. There may be many more policemen who are under stress, she said.

