Governor will not do anything against Constitution, says Annamalai

October 31, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said that the Tamil Nadu Governor will not do anything against the Constitution. He said this during the En Mann En Makkal yatra at Paramathi Velur in the district in response to the State’s case in the Supreme Court against the Governor. The DMK government was indulging in political drama, he added.

Mr. Annamalai said that in the last few months in Tamil Nadu, incidents of killing of elderly couples who were staying alone and robbing jewellery and money were increasing. The police should quickly find the culprits involved in the Paramathi Velur double murder case.

In Perambalur district, the DMK functionaries attacked the BJP functionaries and the police. The DMK cadre did not even listen to the District Collector. The Tamil Nadu police should give more importance to preventing crimes, he added..

Salem

