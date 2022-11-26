Governor will give consent to bill banning online gambling: Law Minister

November 26, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Law Minister S. Regupathy expressed hope that the Governor would give consent to the bill that bans online games and gambling.

“The Governor sought some clarifications about the bill, and we have given the explanation to him,“ the MInister said.

Responding to a question about the Governor not acting quickly on the bills sent by the government, Mr. Regupathy said some States had demanded a time frame for the Governor to make a decision on a bill. “But we did not raise such a demand in court or in public forums. If the Governor invites us, we will meet him,” the Minister added.

Earlier, the Law Minister and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation for the new law college buildings, including hotels for students and an auditorium, at ₹92.31 crore here on Saturday.

At the function, Mr. Regupathy said it was good that the foundation was laid on the National Constitution Day. Along with additional courts, adequate advocates were also needed. The Chief Minister instructed them to establish a law college in every district, and definitely all the districts would get one.

Through the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students, they were able to get seats in law colleges. There were 17 government law colleges and nine private law colleges functioning in the State. Earlier, only 200 students got a chance to study law, but now more could get chance to study in new law colleges, Mr. Regupathy added.