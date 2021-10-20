Governor urges people to make yoga part of daily life

Governor R.N. Ravi visited Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Tuesday and had a discussion with its founder Jaggi Vasudev, the Raj Bhavan said.

An official release said that the Governor was received by the founder of Isha Foundation, who took him around the centre. “Later they had good discussions about yoga and its importance in contemporary human life,” the release said.

The Governor urged the people to embrace yoga as a part of their daily life for a healthy and stress-free life, especially during the extended pandemic situation, the release added.

The Governor along with his wife Laxmi Ravi visited Dhyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi and Adiyogi.

Police sources in Coimbatore said the Governor along with his family members travelled by road from Udhagamandalam on Tuesday morning and reached Isha Yoga Centre at around noon. After spending about an hour, the Governor left for Chennai in the afternoon. Coimbatore District Police deployed around 800 police personnel as part of security arrangements, according to the sources.