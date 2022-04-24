Governor to inaugurate two-day Vice-Chancellors’ conference in Udhagamandalam

Governor R. N. Ravi will inaugurate a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Universities in Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam.

The conference is being organised by the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

“The aim of the conference is to come up with ideas and action plan for India’s role in emerging new world order and India to be world leader by 2047,” the release added.

In the conference, M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, and Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, will be delivering special addresses. Vice-Chancellors of all State universities, Central universities and private universities in the State are participating in the conference.