Governor to inaugurate conference of VCs in Udhagamandalam

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on December 19.

The conference, jointly organised by the Raj Bhavan and the Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, would “discuss and come up with ideas to align the curriculum of the universities with their main stakeholder – the industry,” a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Interactive sessions and panel discussions had been arranged with diverse topics which included ‘Lifelong Learning & Employability’, ‘Vision Building Exercise’ ‘Internationalisation of University and Roadmap for Chancellor’s Vision 2030’ and ‘Governance, Management and Academic Leadership in the Era of Industry 4.0,’ the release said.

Resource persons

Professor Ramachandran of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG, Professor V.K.Malhotra, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research and Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, will participate as resource persons for the conference.

The Vice-Chancellors of 20 State universities are participating in the conference besides the faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi.