Governor proposes documentation of Nilgiris tribal communities: NDC

Governor R.N. Ravi has proposed the documentation of the various aspects of the tribal communities from the Nilgiris district, the Nilgiris Documentation Centre (NDC) said.

A press release said that a delegation from the organisation met the Governor in Coimbatore on March 11 regarding the bicentennial celebrations for Udhagamandalam. The delegation comprised NDC director Dharmalingam Venugopal, NDC member S. Madian and retired professor of Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam, K. Subbiah.

Mr. Ravi emphasised the need to document the native history, knowledge, folklore, music, medicine, values and lifestyle of the indigenous communities and that the NDC apprised him that a task force will begin the documentation work at the earliest with a time bound programme, the release said.

“Recalling his similar experience in the North Eastern states, the Governor suggested audio-visual recording as the effective medium for a time bound documentation of the tribes in Nilgiris. Later, the documentation could be extended to the rest of the tribes in the State, the Governor opined,” the press release noted.