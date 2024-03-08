Governor prescribes ‘new trinity’ of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to transform India into a developed nation

March 08, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Governor and Chancellor of universities R.N. Ravi on Friday emphasised on what he termed as the ‘new trinity’ of ‘research, innovation, and entrepreneurship’ for adoption by youth to enable India achieve the status of a developed country.

Interacting with students of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on the eve of the 43rd Convocation on Friday, he urged the students to work on entrepreneurial ventures based on Waste to Wealth concept to bring about circular economy and ultimately ensure sustainability.

He observed that unlike in the past, higher educational institutions were now well-connected through collaborations, and MoUS with other institutions and industry to get to a position of infusing employability skills among students. Through research, products in demand in market could be determined.

The Governor commended the efforts taken by the university and the students to increase the number of patents and also encouraged them to set a target of securing 175 patents in a year.

On increasing use of virtual and augmented reality technologies for education purposes, the Governor said that the pace of change was ever faster than before. “There will be quantum jump in use of technologies for learning with the advancement in artificial intelligence; We have to embrace new technologies to make education learner centric and more effective,” he said.

The Governor emphasised on the transition to green energy from the use of fossil fuels. A fast-developing country needs more energy. The government has embarked on some bold initiatives to gradually replace fossil fuels and has set a target to have 50 % of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

About 150 students representing 15 key activities of TNAU interacted with the Governor in the presence of Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi for 90 minutes.

