GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor prescribes ‘new trinity’ of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to transform India into a developed nation

March 08, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Governor and Chancellor of universities R.N. Ravi on Friday emphasised on what he termed as the ‘new trinity’ of ‘research, innovation, and entrepreneurship’ for adoption by youth to enable India achieve the status of a developed country.

Interacting with students of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on the eve of the 43rd Convocation on Friday, he urged the students to work on entrepreneurial ventures based on Waste to Wealth concept to bring about circular economy and ultimately ensure sustainability.

He observed that unlike in the past, higher educational institutions were now well-connected through collaborations, and MoUS with other institutions and industry to get to a position of infusing employability skills among students. Through research, products in demand in market could be determined.

The Governor commended the efforts taken by the university and the students to increase the number of patents and also encouraged them to set a target of securing 175 patents in a year.

On increasing use of virtual and augmented reality technologies for education purposes, the Governor said that the pace of change was ever faster than before. “There will be quantum jump in use of technologies for learning with the advancement in artificial intelligence; We have to embrace new technologies to make education learner centric and more effective,” he said.

The Governor emphasised on the transition to green energy from the use of fossil fuels. A fast-developing country needs more energy. The government has embarked on some bold initiatives to gradually replace fossil fuels and has set a target to have 50 % of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

About 150 students representing 15 key activities of TNAU interacted with the Governor in the presence of Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi for 90 minutes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.