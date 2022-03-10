Governor moots martyrs memorial in Coimbatore
Governor R.N. Ravi has mooted the idea of building a martyrs memorial in Coimbatore and exhorted the district administration to identify the land for the same. He was interacting with ex-servicemen of Coimbatore district, District Sainik Welfare Board officials and NCC cadets at the Circuit House upon his arrival here for participating in a Vice-Chancellors’ conference being organised at the Bharathiar University.
He recalled the selfless service of the ex-servicemen and said that the nation is always indebted to them. He also suggested the formation of social media group among ex-servicemen either at the taluk level or district level to communicate with each other. He called upon the Ex Servicemen Welfare Board officials to organise a get-together once or twice in a year.
Assistant Director of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Office Major C. Saravanan briefed the Governor and the gathering regarding the welfare schemes being extended to the ex-servicemen. During 2020-21, ₹1,66, 17,631 was given as financial assistance to the ex-servicemen and their wards of Coimbatore district.
Later interacting with the NCC cadets, the Governor urged the cadets to dream big, work hard, have self-confidence, maintain good health and develop proper time management, and cultivate reading habit to succeed in life and become a better citizen. Leela Alex, District Revenue Officer, welcomed the gathering.
