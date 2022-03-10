Coimbatore

Governor moots martyrs memorial in Coimbatore

Governor R.N. Ravi interacts with NCC cadets at the Circut House in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Governor R.N. Ravi has mooted the idea of building a martyrs memorial in Coimbatore and exhorted the district administration to identify the land for the same. He was interacting with ex-servicemen of Coimbatore district, District Sainik Welfare Board officials and NCC cadets at the Circuit House upon his arrival here for participating in a Vice-Chancellors’ conference being organised at the Bharathiar University.

He recalled the selfless service of the ex-servicemen and said that the nation is always indebted to them. He also suggested the formation of social media group among ex-servicemen either at the taluk level or district level to communicate with each other. He called upon the Ex Servicemen Welfare Board officials to organise a get-together once or twice in a year.

Assistant Director of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Office Major C. Saravanan briefed the Governor and the gathering regarding the welfare schemes being extended to the ex-servicemen. During 2020-21, ₹1,66, 17,631 was given as financial assistance to the ex-servicemen and their wards of Coimbatore district.

Later interacting with the NCC cadets, the Governor urged the cadets to dream big, work hard, have self-confidence, maintain good health and develop proper time management, and cultivate reading habit to succeed in life and become a better citizen.  Leela Alex, District Revenue Officer, welcomed the gathering.


