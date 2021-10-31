Governor inaugurates herbal garden

A cacti house was also opened at the Botanical Garden in TNAU

Governor and Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) R.N. Ravi on Sunday inaugurated the newly added components of the Botanical Garden here - a herbal and aroma garden and a cacti house.

According to a release, the herbal and aroma garden is a repository of aromatic, herbal, and medicinal species comprising 150 medicinal and aromatic species. This will serve as a learning centre for students and researchers to know about the economic and medicinal value of these species.

The Governor also planted Rudraksha plant (Elaeocarpus ganitrus), which is a much acclaimed medicinal and sacred tree, at the garden. The newly opened cacti house has a collection of nearly 220 species comprising cacti and succulents, including Adenium.

The release said the botanical garden of the University here was established on 47.70 acre in 1908 and was home to a diverse and rich collection of native and exotic flora. The garden was recently renovated at an outlay of ₹ 9 crore. The attractive components of the garden included Gazebo, Sunken garden, Bambusetum, Palmetum, Plant Conservatory, Japanese Garden, Orchid house, Arboretum, Aquatic garden and Native Woodlot.

The Governor visited the TNAU Insect Museum that has more than 70,000 insect specimen, including crop pest, predators and parasitoids.

N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU, and the officials were present during the visit of the Governor to the garden and the museum.