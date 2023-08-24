HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor has the right to return TNPSC file: Annamalai

August 24, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had every right to return the file on appointments to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to the government, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

He warned the DMK not to mock the Governor, and said black flag protests were of no use.

The State government had proposed to appoint former DGP C. Sylendra Babu as the TNPSC Chairman. The Governor had returned the file, seeking clarifications.

On the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, he said the nation was proud of ISRO. He blamed the DMK for the failure to get ISRO to set up base in Nagapattinam instead of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. As the second launch pad of ISRO was all set to be established, he exhorted the ruling DMK to ensure it is set up at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

Flaying leaders such as EVKS Elangovan and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy for their comments about his pada yatra, he said they were leaders who were sitting in AC rooms and indulging in politics.

Mr. Annamalai said that he had covered 128 km in 28 days. More than Bhagavad Gita, he said he received 21 Bibles and seven Qurans as gifts. The BJP would emerge victorious in the next Lok Sabha elections as people were keen on making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

When asked about issues relating to the AIADMK’s conference at Madurai, he said that in such large gathering some issues were quite common and refused to comment on it further.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.