Governor has the right to return TNPSC file: Annamalai

August 24, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had every right to return the file on appointments to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to the government, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

He warned the DMK not to mock the Governor, and said black flag protests were of no use.

The State government had proposed to appoint former DGP C. Sylendra Babu as the TNPSC Chairman. The Governor had returned the file, seeking clarifications.

On the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, he said the nation was proud of ISRO. He blamed the DMK for the failure to get ISRO to set up base in Nagapattinam instead of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. As the second launch pad of ISRO was all set to be established, he exhorted the ruling DMK to ensure it is set up at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

Flaying leaders such as EVKS Elangovan and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy for their comments about his pada yatra, he said they were leaders who were sitting in AC rooms and indulging in politics.

Mr. Annamalai said that he had covered 128 km in 28 days. More than Bhagavad Gita, he said he received 21 Bibles and seven Qurans as gifts. The BJP would emerge victorious in the next Lok Sabha elections as people were keen on making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

When asked about issues relating to the AIADMK’s conference at Madurai, he said that in such large gathering some issues were quite common and refused to comment on it further.