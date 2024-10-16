Governor confers degrees at 23rd convocation in Periyar University

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi conferred degrees to students at the 23rd convocation of Periyar University on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at the Periyar Auditorium on the university premises, where the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, presided over the event. Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of Periyar University, Govi. Chezhiaan, attended the ceremony, and K.J. Sreeram, Director of CSIR—Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai, was the chief guest. At the convocation, degrees were conferred on 397 candidates in person, including 288 Ph.D. graduates, 107 gold medallists, and two D.Sc. graduates. Additionally, 48,460 candidates were awarded degrees in absentia.

Among the attendees was Rajinipillai (44), a faculty member from an educational institution in Bengaluru, who arrived in a medical wheelchair to receive her Ph.D. in Commerce. She was severely injured in a road accident on June 6 and sustained a neck fracture, but with the assistance of her brother, she accepted her degree from the governor. Vision-impaired candidates Ramya, from Mecheri in Salem district, and Akila, from Nallampalli in Dharmapuri district, were also recognised—Ramya with a Ph.D. in Tamil and Akila with a gold medal in M.A. English.

Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan highlighted the university’s achievements, noting that Periyar University is the youngest state-run institution to have received the highest A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university is currently ranked 9th among the 58 A++ institutions in India and has consistently ranked within the top 100 in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past nine years, securing 56th place in NIRF 2024. Furthermore, Periyar University is the only state-run university in Tamil Nadu to earn a four-star rating for its Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) activities for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

During his convocation address, Mr. Sreeram emphasised that the next 25 years are critical in determining India’s future as a developed economy. He urged the youth to play a key role in driving innovation and transitioning the country’s education system from its colonial roots to one that incorporates traditional values, knowledge, and skills. He highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage and the vital role visionary teachers have played in maintaining high standards of excellence in research and innovation.

Meanwhile, more than 100 members of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), led by their president Kolathur Mani, staged a black flag protest near the Omalur Toll Plaza in opposition to the governor’s visit. They raised slogans accusing the governor of acting against the interests of the state. The police arrested the protesters, who were later released.

