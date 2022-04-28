Coimbatore

Governor asks Nilgiris administration to conduct skill development programmes for ex-servicemen

Governor R.N .Ravi directed the Nilgiris District Collector to conduct targeted counselling and skill development programmes for ex-servicemen in the district to enhance their livelihood.

Interacting with ex-servicemen here on Thursday, the Governor said that Nation will always remember their selfless services [sic]. He suggested them to conduct annual gathering of ex-servicemen community. He has also advised them to get connected through social media and come together as a Kudumbam (a family), a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Assistant Director of Ex-servicemen Welfare Office, Major C. Saravanan, briefed the Governor regarding to the welfare schemes and initiatives being extended to the ex-servicemen and their dependents.. He also mentioned that in the past two years an amount of ₹ 50.15 lakh was given as financial assistance to the ex-servicemen and their wards. Under the Prime Minister scholarship scheme, 13 children of ex-servicemen were benefited as ₹4.32 lakh was granted,” the press release added.


