ADVERTISEMENT

Governor appointments are political, says D. Raja in Coimbatore

February 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Governor appointments are political in nature and those affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are appointed as Governors, said D. Raja, general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), here on Sunday.

When asked about appointment of former BJP MP CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, he said such appointments have now become political, so that the Governors can become representatives of the party and the Centre.

He urged all secular and democratic parties to come together to oust the BJP-led Central government in the 2024 election.

Political, economic, and social problems were reaching a peak in the country, he alleged. The Central government was not paying attention to the problems of industries and was taking away the rights of the States, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The concept of ‘one nation, one election’ will not work in India, he added.

Mr. Raja called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani group.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US