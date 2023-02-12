Governor appointments are political, says D. Raja in Coimbatore

February 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Governor appointments are political in nature and those affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are appointed as Governors, said D. Raja, general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), here on Sunday.

When asked about appointment of former BJP MP CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, he said such appointments have now become political, so that the Governors can become representatives of the party and the Centre.

He urged all secular and democratic parties to come together to oust the BJP-led Central government in the 2024 election.

Political, economic, and social problems were reaching a peak in the country, he alleged. The Central government was not paying attention to the problems of industries and was taking away the rights of the States, he said.

The concept of ‘one nation, one election’ will not work in India, he added.

Mr. Raja called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani group.