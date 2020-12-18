Governor advises residents to wear masks

Governor Banwarilal Purohit made an unplanned stop near Selvapuram, en route to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here, to interact with the residents.

According to police sources, Mr. Purohit visited the Patteeswarar Temple in Perur on Thursday morning, following which his convoy was heading towards TNAU, where he was scheduled to attend the annual convocation. At around 11 a.m., he asked the convoy to stop at Indira Nagar near Selvapuram.

The Governor then proceeded to interact with the local shop owners and residents outside the shops. After making general enquiries, speaking in Tamil and English, he requested them to continue wearing masks and adhering to physical distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Purohit then boarded his car as the convoy headed to TNAU, the sources said.

Mr. Purohit’s interaction with the residents lasted less than five minutes and was entirely unscheduled, the police sources noted.

Upon landing in Coimbatore on Thursday morning for the convocation ceremony, Mr. Purohit first visited the temple in Perur. He left the temple within 30 minutes, the sources added.