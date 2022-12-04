Governor acting like RSS functionary, alleges Thirumavalavan

December 04, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was not giving consent to Bills sent by the State government and alleged that he was acting like an RSS functionary.

“We will raise issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu in the winter session of Parliament and will urge for the removal of the Governor,” Mr. Thirumavalavam told reporters in Krishnagiri.

According to him, due to social media, now atrocities against Dalits are coming to light. “We will take these issues to the attention of the Chief Minister and urge him to bring the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Sub Plan, as in Telangana. There are still many issues pertaining to inaugurating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue or portraits,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was worrying to see a large number of migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. “We are not against those who are coming for jobs. The government should rethink providing voter identity cards for migrant labourers coming to Tamil Nadu. Voting rights for migrant labourers should be limited to their home states, and the Tamil Nadu government should prioritise this issue to protect education and employment of the sons of soil,” he added.