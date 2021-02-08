‘Governments have failed to support MSMEs’

COIMBATORE

08 February 2021 00:33 IST

The Central and State governments have failed to protect the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) during the pandemic, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan.

He told presspersons here on Sunday that during the pandemic it was not only the workers - local and migrant - but also the MSMEs that were hit hard.

The death of an MSME unit owner here, who reportedly took his life because of the hardships he faced due to the pandemic, reflects the problems faced by the units. The Central and State governments extended several incentives to large corporate companies. But they had not supported the MSMEs. The governments should take responsibility for the deaths of MSMEs unit owners such as the one who died here last month.

Instead of meeting the MSME unit owners during the elections, the governments should waive the loans taken by these units, allocate adequate funds, and extend the moratorium period for repayment of loans. Only then would the MSMEs be able to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, he said.