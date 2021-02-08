‘Governments have failed to support MSMEs’

The Central and State governments have failed to protect the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) during the pandemic, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan.
He told presspersons here on Sunday that during the pandemic it was not only the workers - local and migrant - but also the MSMEs that were hit hard.
The death of an MSME unit owner here, who reportedly took his life because of the hardships he faced due to the pandemic, reflects the problems faced by the units. The Central and State governments extended several incentives to large corporate companies. But they had not supported the MSMEs. The governments should take responsibility for the deaths of MSMEs unit owners such as the one who died here last month.
Instead of meeting the MSME unit owners during the elections, the governments should waive the loans taken by these units, allocate adequate funds, and extend the moratorium period for repayment of loans. Only then would the MSMEs be able to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath