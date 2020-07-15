Government will take steps to get due share of Cauvery water: CM

The State Government will take all measures needed to get Tamil Nadu its due share of Cauvery water, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami told presspersons here on Wednesday after inaugurating three flyovers and laying foundation for 34 development works.

When asked what the government proposed to do, he pointed out that the issue was flagged with the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday.

On the public interest litigation petition filed against the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme by Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, which stated that the scheme would hit irrigation in delta districts, the Chief Minister said the scheme would use only surplus water to fill lakes and tanks to improve ground water level in the dry regions of Salem district.

“In a similar PIL filed earlier by another person in the High Court, the court has made its observation clear. The court asked the State Government what steps had been taken to save surplus water. Its only after that the State government decided to conserve surplus water which drained into sea. It decided to build a check dam to conserve water and to use the surplus to fill lakes in dry areas to improve ground water level”, the Chief Minister said.