Government will not acquire farm lands for Annur industrial park, says A. Raja

December 14, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to allay the fears of farmers, the Nilgiris MP A. Raja said here on Wednesday that the State government would not acquire cultivable lands from farmers to establish an industrial estate through Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) in Annur and surrounding villages.

Mr. Raja told presspersons that he had discussed the on-going land acquisition issue for the proposed industrial estate near Annur with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The government will not acquire cultivable lands owned by farmers to establish the park. It will negotiate with industries in that area to acquire 2,000 acres of dry lands , he said.

“If a farmer is willing to give land for the industrial park, it will be considered. But, the government will not forcefully take the land,” said Mr. Raja.

“An official announcement in this regard will come from the State government in one or two days.”

He also said that only a few people opposed the proposed park and were spreading rumours that it would pollute the environment and lead to depletion of groundwater level. The Central and State governments would ensure that only non-polluting industries would be part of the cluster, where a defence corridor has also been planned.

The MP added that the industrial park would generate employment opportunities for graduates in the surrounding areas, and preference would be given to the locals.

When asked about the MP’s assurance to people, State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam T. Venugopal, who headed farmer protests against the project recently under the banner Nilam Namathe (the land is ours), said: “After the order has been passed, we will discuss with the public, farmers, and association members in Annur and inform our decision.”

“Any industry will not stop once it is established and will look into expansion, which might affect farmers later. Moreover, in our protest, we emphasised that the industrial park may release effluents that pollute natural resources. These factors may force a farmer to hand over the land (to the government) in the future,” he claimed.