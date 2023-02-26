Government will improve livelihood of writers, says Minister

February 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Being at the forefront in upholding the pride of place of Tamil, the DMK government will take efforts to improve the livelihood and living conditions of writers and literary personalities, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday.

Honouring literary personalities and prize-winners of various competitions conducted in celebration of ‘Siruvani Literary Festival’, the Minister said the first-of-its-kind event conceptualised region-wise in the State to celebrate riverine civilisations had helped document the settlement of people along the major rivers in the State from Iron age. For instance, evidences of people in Kongu region excelling in commerce and technology in the ancient past had been arrived at, he said.

Conduct of the Semmozhi conference in Coimbatore by the DMK government was an acknowledgement of these factors, Mr. Poyyamozhi further said.

As part of the two-day festival, the Minister, earlier in the day, addressed the ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme attended by 110 school students.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said the objective of the scheme to expose students to tertiary educational opportunities was to ensure cent percent enrolment in higher education, which was at 52 per cent at present.

Towards this purpose, over 31,000 school students would be taken on campus tour to 500 higher educational institutions State-wide on Monday, the Minister said, urging parents to identify and nurture the latent potential of their wards.

Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavath, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Chief Educational Officer Boopathy and other senior-level officials took part.