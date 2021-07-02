Government will facilitate growth of industries, says Collector

The District Industries Centre (DIC) will hold virtual meetings every week to handhold entrepreneurs and to facilitate investments in the district, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the weekly meetings organised by the DIC, he said the district was strong in entrepreneurship, industrial activity, and investment. It had the eco system for the growth of entrepreneurship and industries. Some of the flagship programmes of the government, such as the NEEDs, UYEGP, and PMEGP, were to help new entrepreneurs. The district had achieved its targets last financial year for these schemes. However, the administration would strive to facilitate more entrepreneurs, depending on the demand.

There were some thrust sectors, including technical textiles and automobiles, that could get more investments and the district administration would focus on these areas too.

At a meeting held last week, seven applications pending for single window clearance were discussed. More applicants should make use of the single window system to get approvals from multiple government departments. The DIC was always ready to help the MSMEs with regulatory clearances through the single window system. “The government is ready to facilitate industries in any sector that want to invest and will handhold them whenever needed,” he said.

DIC General Manager B. Karthigaivasan, said aspiring entrepreneurs could participate in the meeting to be held on Thursdays to track the status of their application or know more about government schemes.