Government urged to encourage replacement of low capacity wind mills with new ones

June 04, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Replacing low capacity wind mills in the State with new ones will add 3,000 to 4,000 MW of installed wind energy capacity to the existing capacity, according to energy consultant A.D. Thirumoorthy.

Though the average capacity of the wind turbines installed now is 2 MW, there are wind mills of 250 KW and 500 KW that were installed several years ago. “If the old machines should be replaced with new ones, attractive schemes are needed to get that investment,” he said.

Wind mills commissioned before 2018 had banking facility. If these mills were replaced with new ones, wind energy producers would not get the banking facility. Hence, they were reluctant, he said.

“There are no special schemes for repowering. So, these turbines are not replaced. If they are replaced, the State will get additional 3,000 to 4,000 MW of installed wind energy capacity even in the saturated windy areas,” he added.

With investments slowing down in the wind energy sector in the State, more industries were going in for solar energy for captive use. Tamil Nadu had nearly 4,500 MW of installed solar energy capacity and it was growing. The generation was high during the peak hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the industries benefitted from this, he said.