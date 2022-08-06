Coimbatore

Government to support agri field, clinical trials for new technologies 

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, speaking at a meeting in Coimbatore on “Financial Assistance from GoI for Technology Development” on Saturday. Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN
Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 18:27 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:27 IST

The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology will start extending funds for agricultural field trials and clinical trials for new technologies, according to Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB.

At a meeting on “Financial Assistance from GoI for Technology Development” here on Saturday, he said its board had decided that it would give funding for agricultural field trials and clinical trials of technologies developed by any organisation or industry. A committee had been formed to decide on the modalities for the funding.

Further, the TDB would enhance capex support start-ups. It would extend upto 70% of the capital expenditure (capex) for start-ups that wanted to commercialise an innovation. While 50% of the capex would be given as loan at low interest rate, another 20% would be given as convertible equity. So far, the TDB supported start-ups that wanted to commercialise new technologies with 50% of the capex.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a move to promote domestic production, the Ministry of Health and Department of Science and Technology had formed a task force that would recommend a set of chemicals that India would manufacture. These chemicals were currently imported. The committee had met a few times and would come out with the list soon, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the new Science Technology and Innovation policy, he said the government was likely to come out with it soon.

Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi pointed out that the textile research associations had developed several innovative products. Those that had good industrial partners were able to commercialise the innovations. Funding was critical for innovations to get commercialised and there were avenues such as the TDB that industries and research organisations should look at.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said Coimbatore was in the forefront in several industrial verticals and was known for innovation and technology development.

According to Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, Coimbatore had two centres of excellence for technical textiles. Several industries here were into indigenisation and invest in technologies.

K. Senthil Ganesh, vice-chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, D. Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, and Prakash Vasudevan, Director of South India Textile Research Association, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...