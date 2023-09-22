HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Government should create a bank for renewable energy projects’

September 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
C. Narasimhan, president of Indian Solar Association, speaking at the annual meeting of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association in Coimbatore on Friday.

C. Narasimhan, president of Indian Solar Association, speaking at the annual meeting of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Central government should create a separate bank to fund green energy projects at reduced rate of interest, said C. Narasimhan, chairman of Raasi Group of Companies and president of the Indian Solar Association.

On the sidelines of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association’s 25th anniversary meeting here on Friday, he told The Hindu the government should create a corpus in the bank with funds from international agencies. It should also permit public sector undertakings to enter into joint ventures with private entities to generate renewable energy for both, captive use and sale.

The Tamil Nadu government should support investments in solar energy by creating common facilities for renewable energy parks that the MSMEs could tap. It should strengthen the grid for better evacuation of wind and solar energy generated in the State. “We need to create more evacuation centres,” he said. The industries that wanted to go in for group captive power or open access should be encouraged, he added.

There were Central government schemes that encouraged investments in green hydrogen, etc. Industrial associations should create awareness among their members about the emerging renewable energy technologies and options, he said.

ALSO READ
IIT-M to work with State government on green hydrogen initiative

N. Pradeep, president of TECA , and R. Saravanan, its vice-president, said the Association welcomed the decision of the government to form separate entities for electricity generation and renewable energy. Nearly 40% of High Tension industries in the State had invested in renewable energy and the remaining were sourcing green energy from the generators, they said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.