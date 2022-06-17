Government schools in Tiruppur demand admission fee

A few government schools in Tiruppur are demanding fees for admission and sending back children who came for admissions, parents alleged.

A parent said, “a government school in Vijayapuram is demanding ₹1,000 for admission of my son in class one.” The parents alleged that instead of filling the permanent postings, the school management is asking money from the parents to give salary to the temporary teaching staff.

The District Chief Education Officer (CEO) said that the department has received complaints against a few schools that were demanding fees for admission, and warnings were given to them.

Parents also alleged that a school, in Iduvampalayam, has sent back a few students who came for admission. They said that many of the posts in the school were vacant. “Nearly 47 posts are vacant in the Iduvampalayam school that has a strength of more than 3,000 students and those vacancies are yet to be filled,” added the CEO.