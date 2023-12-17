Government schools in Coimbatore uninformed about sports syllabus

December 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Despite there being an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government mandating the curation of syllabus for Physical Education (P.E.) or sports in educational institutions, faculty in several government schools in Coimbatore district are unaware of it.

As per the order, P.E. teachers are required to create lessons plans covering sports history, safety, playground maintenance, human anatomy, routine methods of teaching and rules of various games, planned tournaments, and physical fitness tests.

“The Department of School Education has not shared any circular on syllabus. Most schools have theory classes, a set of sports activities, and yearly tournments,” Padmapriya, the headmistress of a government school in Vedapatti, said.

Absence of P.E. teachers and playgrounds

While there is a lack of awareness among school management and teachers about the need for a well-planned sports syllabus, the reported absence of adequate playgrounds or sports faculty in several government schools limits students’ opportunity to learn and showcase their sporting skills.

However, a former P.E. teacher from a government school in Sundakamuthur emphasised on the challenges contributing to prolonged absences of sports teachers in schools. “Schools prioritise core subjects and exams over sports, leading to subject teachers taking over sports hours. The situation results in idle periods for P.E. teachers, and during performance reviews, they face scrutiny and receive inadequate compensation,” she said.

School dropouts in the absence of sports

Despite initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme boosting attendance, the lack of sports facilities and trainers remains a potential cause for school dropouts. Kumar (name changed), a 13-year-old from Perur, said “When we can play freely on the streets, why go to a school that only gives importance to exams? So I dropped out last year. I want to be a footballer.”

S. Chandrasekhar, Head of Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, highlighted the need to shift emphasis away from grades and bookish knowledge, asserting that students have a right to participate in sports. “Just like food, sports can be used to bring children to school,” he said.

A senior official from the District School Education Department acknowledged the issue and mentioned ongoing surveys to identify schools lacking playgrounds and P.E. teachers. “Circulars regarding the sports syllabus will be disseminated to all school heads by year-end,” the official said.