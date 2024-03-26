Government schools in Coimbatore call for enhanced support to foster spoken English skills among students

March 26, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to enhance students’ proficiency in spoken English in government schools, several teachers, including members of the Tamil Nadu Promoted Post Graduate Teachers Association (TNPPGTA), have been seeking improved reading materials, with special emphasis being laid on covering concepts like phonetics and syllables and prescribing a better range of literary texts.

S. Vedachalam, a Class 12 English teacher at a government school in Coimbatore, said, “While students are keen on learning English grammar, little importance is given to spoken English in schools. Most teachers are unaware of word pronounciations and fluency that is required to excell in the language.”

While material provided by the School Education Department mostly pertains to core subjects, including English, there is little text prescribed on phonetics and conversation techniques. Further, newer e-books on the department’s website remain unavailable for students to download and study.

Anjali Devi, a parent of a higher secondary school student, expressed concern, stating, “My daughter finds the existing reading materials uninspiring due to which she is not interested in learning English.”

Stakeholders have said that the solution to this is to prescribe more literary texts from various genres and provide visual and auditory learning aids to help children learn to speak the language rather than promoting route learning for exams. “We must promote the integration of technology to provide interactive and multimedia-rich learning experiences,” Mr. Vedachalam said.