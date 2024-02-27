Government school teachers protest against allocation of far-off exam centres in Coimbatore

February 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated February 28, 2024 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For the second consecutive day, Government Higher Secondary school teachers in Coimbatore staged a sit-in protest at the office of the Chief Education Officer, expressing discontent over the allocation of far-off invigilation duty centres for the State board exams that begin on March 1.

Historically, the allocation of exam centers relied on teachers’ residential addresses, with the district divided into five zones encompassing several locales and schools. However, a new block-wise allotment system introduced this year has caused inconvenience for numerous educators mainly due to distance.

While teachers were assigned schools within a 10-km radius of their residences untill 2023, the new allotment has placed teachers in centres 20-90 km from their homes. For instance, Geethanjali, a teacher residing in Annur, has been assigned a school in Sulur, approximately 35 km away from her place of residence.

Teachers have been asked to report at the exam centres by 8.15 a.m., with exams conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, teachers stay until 3 p.m. to collect and seal exam papers. Due to the long hours, distance from the centres and dependence on public transportation, teachers such as Dhyanalingam expect to return home as late as 8 p.m.

Responding to the grievances, Chief Education Officer (CEO) M. Balamurali told The Hindu, “The new block-wise allocation system aims to prevent shortages of invigilators across schools. However, if any individual has been allocated a centre more than 20 km from their residence, adjustments will be made.”

As of now 1,500 teachers have been assigned duties across 127 exam centres.