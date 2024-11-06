ADVERTISEMENT

Government school teacher in Erode collapses in class, dies

Published - November 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old teacher at the Government Middle School at Sundapur tribal hamlet in Bargur Hills died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Sources in the District Educational office said Antony Gerald had been serving at the school for seven years. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, he vomited in the classroom and collapsed. Other teachers sent him to the hospital through a 108 ambulance. But, he died on the way. Preliminary inquiries by police revealed he died of a cardiac arrest. The body was later taken to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur.

