Government school teacher in Erode collapses in class, dies

A 49-year-old teacher at the Government Middle School at Sundapur tribal hamlet in Bargur Hills died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Sources in the District Educational office said Antony Gerald had been serving at the school for seven years. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, he vomited in the classroom and collapsed. Other teachers sent him to the hospital through a 108 ambulance. But, he died on the way. Preliminary inquiries by police revealed he died of a cardiac arrest. The body was later taken to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur.

