 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government school teacher in Erode collapses in class, dies

Published - November 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old teacher at the Government Middle School at Sundapur tribal hamlet in Bargur Hills died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Sources in the District Educational office said Antony Gerald had been serving at the school for seven years. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, he vomited in the classroom and collapsed. Other teachers sent him to the hospital through a 108 ambulance. But, he died on the way. Preliminary inquiries by police revealed he died of a cardiac arrest. The body was later taken to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.