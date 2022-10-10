‘Government school students yet to get school bags, stationery items in Coimbatore’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 10, 2022 20:36 IST

Immidipalayam government school students staging a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Several government school students of Kinathukadavu, along with their parents, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday claiming that they did not receive school bags and stationery items that must have been distributed under Tamil Nadu's flagship project of free educational kits for four months.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting, activist A.K. Periyar Mani petitioned Collector G.S. Sameeran in this connection. He said government school students across the district, including 127 students in Immidipalayam and about 1,400 in Kinathukadavu did not receive the 14 items including school bags, geometry boxes and stationery that must have been distributed through the government schemes.

"This is happening all over the State. We have sent repeated representations to the School Education Department, MLAs, and the Chief Minister Cell. The government schools have, so far, received only textbooks and notebooks," he said.

School Education Department Commissioner K. Nanthakumar had assured them that the items would reach all students across the State by September 2022.

"So far, we have received books and notebooks. School bags and other items will be distributed to the government schools as and when we receive them," said Chief Educational Officer for Coimbatore, R. Boopathy. There are around 1,600 government schools in the district.

"This is a State-wide issue. We have also requested the Commisionarate of School Education Department to expedite issuing these items as soon as possible," he added.

