Government School students in Dharmapuri given a tour of colleges to push college enrolment

January 04, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi flagging off the tour for government school students in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day tour of government colleges, to encourage government school students to pursue higher education, took off on Thursday. Collector K. Shanthi flagged off the tour.

The tour is among the many measures taken by the district administration to kindle curiosity and interest among students and motivate them to aspire and register for college education. 

Through the programme, 3,745 students of 107 government higher secondary schools will be given a tour of college

campuses, the various departments and courses, classrooms, auditoriums, libraries and sports stadia. 

On Thursday, the first batch of students were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, the Government Engineering College, Chettikarai Government Arts College, Government Arts College, Dharmapuri, Karimangalam Government Arts College for women; Government ITI, Kadakathur and Dharmapuri law college.

