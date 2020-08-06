Government school student from Tiruppur shines in UPSC

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan (left) felicitates T. Sakthivel from Mannarai, who secured All India Rank of 471 in the UPSC examination, at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Thursday

Tiruppur

06 August 2020 22:31 IST

T. Sakthivel of Mannarai village near Tiruppur, who studied in government schools, secured an All India Rank of 471 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019.

Mr. Sakthivel studied till Class X at Chinnasamy Ammal Government Boys Higher Secondary School and did Plus One and Plus Two in Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School (both schools in Tiruppur Corporation limits). “I wanted to study in English medium, that is why I shifted to Nanjappa school,” he told The Hindu. Both his parents are employed as tailors and he is the first graduate in his family. The 24-year-old cracked the CSE in his second attempt.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan invited him to the Collectorate on Thursday to congratulate him. After listening to his experiences on preparing and clearing the examination, the Collector presented him with a book, Mr. Sakthivel said.

“I am happy that I cleared [CSE 2019], but I wish my rank was higher,” he said. Although his family insisted that he should join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), it is likely that he will enter the Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Revenue Service (IRS). “All services are the same for me,” he said.

On Thursday, Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar felicitated 24-year-old U. Vibukrishnaa, who secured AIR 473 in the CSE. Mr. Vibukrishnaa said he studied till Class IV in a private school at Dharapuram, and later in Sainik School at Amaravathinagar and Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sulur.