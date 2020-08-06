Government school student from Tiruppur shines in UPSC

T. Sakthivel of Mannarai village near Tiruppur, who studied in government schools, secured an All India Rank of 471 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019.
Mr. Sakthivel studied till Class X at Chinnasamy Ammal Government Boys Higher Secondary School and did Plus One and Plus Two in Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School (both schools in Tiruppur Corporation limits). “I wanted to study in English medium, that is why I shifted to Nanjappa school,” he told The Hindu. Both his parents are employed as tailors and he is the first graduate in his family. The 24-year-old cracked the CSE in his second attempt.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan invited him to the Collectorate on Thursday to congratulate him. After listening to his experiences on preparing and clearing the examination, the Collector presented him with a book, Mr. Sakthivel said.
“I am happy that I cleared [CSE 2019], but I wish my rank was higher,” he said. Although his family insisted that he should join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), it is likely that he will enter the Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Revenue Service (IRS). “All services are the same for me,” he said.
On Thursday, Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar felicitated 24-year-old U. Vibukrishnaa, who secured AIR 473 in the CSE. Mr. Vibukrishnaa said he studied till Class IV in a private school at Dharapuram, and later in Sainik School at Amaravathinagar and Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sulur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath