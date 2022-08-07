Coimbatore

Government school student found dead in hostel room in Krishnagiri

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri August 07, 2022 18:39 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 18:39 IST

A 17-year-old boy studying in a government school at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday night.

According to the police, A. Gopalakrishnan of Tiruvannamalai district was staying in a government hostel. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, his hostel mates found him dead.

On information, the police sent the body to Uthangarai Government Hospital for postmortem.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID police on Sunday. Officials from the Education Department held inquiries with the students in the hostel on Sunday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s  Suicide Prevention  helpline 044-24640050.

