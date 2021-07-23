Government school in Tiruppur told to return excess fees to parents

Coimbatore

Tiruppur Chief Eucational Officer R. Ramesh said he conducted an inquiry regarding the allegations about the Government Higher Secondary School in Veerapandi

Following complaints of a government school in Tiruppur demanding excess fees from parents for Class 11 admissions, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) has instructed the school to return the amount that was collected without any authorisation.

Tiruppur CEO R. Ramesh told The Hindu on Friday that he conducted an inquiry regarding the allegations about the Government Higher Secondary School in Veerapandi, within the Corporation limits on Thursday. “The teachers have collected nearly ₹50,000 [as excess fees] and I asked them to return the amount immediately,” he said.

A show-cause notice was issued to the government school and further action will be initiated based on the explanation provided by the school, he added.

All government schools have been instructed to not collect any fees other than the optional contribution of ₹50 for the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and action will be initiated against the schools if similar complaints were to surface elsewhere in Tiruppur district, Mr. Ramesh said.

On Thursday, residents of Veerapandi along with representatives from various political parties submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth demanding action against the Government Higher Secondary School.

R. Vadivel, a member of CPI’s district executive committee who was one of the petitioners, alleged that the school had been demanding ₹1,800 for Tamil medium and ₹2,300 for English medium for every Class 11 admission. The school collected the excess fees claiming that new teachers needed to be appointed for Class 11 as the enrolment has increased this year, he said.