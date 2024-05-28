Government school in Pollachi organises admission camp on Sunday

In a novel initiative by Pethanaickanur Government High School in Pollachi, an admission camp for Classes 6 to 10 was held outside of school hours on May 26, Sunday, in response to requests from parents who were unable to enrol their children during the week.

The parents who sought admission for their wards in the three government schools in the region are mostly daily laborers who face pay cuts for leave taken during weekdays. Therefore, the admissions took place at a community hall during the weekend, with the help of panchayat officials, school committee members, and alumni.

With this initiative, the school received the maximum number of admissions in one day, with 19 applications from remote areas. Across the three government schools, a total of 190 students have been enrolled from Classes 1 to 10.

“Most parents come from rural areas without internet cafes or photocopy shops. To simplify the process, we set up the camp in a convenient location where they could take copies of documents such as transfer certificates and birth certificates and submit them for admission,” said Headmistress P. Uma Maheswari.

Assistant Head Master Balamurugan helped in transporting parents from the village of Somandurai Sittur.

Valarmathi, a parent from the village of Thensithur, said, “We missed enrolling our children until the camp on Sunday due to last week’s heavy rain, and our inability to take time off work during weekdays. We were also unsure of the required documents, but the school guided us throughout the process.”

After witnessing the positive response at the Sunday camp, the school, where an outgoing student painted a compound wall as a farewell gesture, has opted to organise another camp on June 2, which falls on a Sunday. This precedes the reopening of schools across Tamil Nadu on June 6.