Government school in Pollachi gets a facelift

The government school at Puravipalayam n Pollachi educational district has got new toilet building with contribution from different stakeholders.

Apart from contributions from local panchayat representatives and Pollachi Rotary Club, school teachers also contributed money for the construction of new toilet facilities for students and to paint the classroom buildings.

Venkateswaran, who took charge as headmaster five months ago, has taken the initiative to conduct staff meetings, village education committee and Parent-Teachers Association meetings regularly and addressed the grievances, a release noted.

“Nearly 650 students are studying in this school. Earlier there was no urinal facility for boys. The girls toilet was also old and damaged. By constructing the new toilet buildings, the health and hygiene of the students are ensured,” said Mr. Venkateswaran.

M. Mahalingam, president, Parent-Teachers Association, said that this was possible because of the initiatives taken by the teachers. He also said that the association is planning to repair and rebuild the old classrooms.