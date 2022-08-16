Government school in Erode harnesses solar energy, supplies excess power to Tangedco

The civic body had installed a 10 kW solar system atop the school building at a cost of ₹10 lakh in 2016

A solar panel installed at the Municipal High School at Edayankattuvalasu in the Corporation limits generates about 50 units of power everyday.

The civic body had in 2016 installed a 10 kW solar system atop the school building at a cost of ₹10 lakh and the power generated everyday is used for operating fans, lights and electronic equipment in the laboratories. The power line is connected to a grid and the unutilised or excess power is supplied to the Tangedco every day. During holidays, the entire power from the system is sent to the grid. “Since batteries are not installed and the line is connected to a grid, maintenance cost of solar panels is very less,” said a Corporation engineer.

The school was started before 1918 as a primary school and was upgraded as middle school in 1987 and as high school in 2010. At present, over 400 students study in Classes I to V, and 648 students in Classes VI to X. “Power from the panel helps in operating 60 fans and as many tubelights in the classrooms and labs,” said the headmistress, M. Hemalatha.

According to the Tangedco officials, the panel generated about 1,000 units of solar power every month and the school consumed less than 800 units. “Over 200 units is supplied to Tangedco, for which the amount is deducted from the schools electricity bill”, the official said.

A senior engineer said that to reduce electricity bills, the Corporation installed 125 kW solar systems in two schools, the corporation central office and at the urban primary health centre on Gandhiji Road. “We are in the process of installing solar panels with capacities to generate 500 kW everyday”, the engineer said.

The Corporation had installed 80 kW solar panel at the central bus stand, 200 kW panel at the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme works water drawing point at Uratchikottai, 50 kW at the pumping station at Suriyampalayam, 120 kW panel at the V.O.C. Park Ground and at eight UPHCs, each at 5 kW capacities. “Once all the works are completed, 625 kW power would be available everyday,” the official said.