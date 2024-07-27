Government school at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore gets STEM learning centre

A new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning centre was launched at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kinathukadavu on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was led by T.N. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, with former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai in attendance.

The centre, established through the ‘Vanavil Mandram’ initiative in collaboration with various CSR partners, was set up at an investment of ₹15 lakh.

Minister Poyyamozhi highlighted the importance of practical learning over rote learning.

“While rote learning may help students score well in exams, it falls short in preparing them for competitive tests,” he said. He underscored that the new STEM centre is aimed at bridging this gap by providing students with hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of scientific concepts.

According to a representative from the School Education Department, the centre will offer a comprehensive learning experience encompassing basic electronics, robotics, artificial intelligence, space technology, and astronomy. Students will engage in practical activities and experiments designed to enhance their understanding of these fields. A dedicated faculty has been appointed to oversee and guide these activities.

Further, the department plans to support students who develop innovative projects or prototypes requiring additional resources. Such students will be connected with field experts for further guidance and mentorship, including virtual consultations for real-time advice and support.

