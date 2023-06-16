Government sanctions funds to acquire land for Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam road

June 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Central Government has sanctioned ₹640 crore to acquire land for a new four-lane road from Coimbatore to Karnataka border via Sathyamangalam.

According to the official sources, the 96-km road will be a greenfield project and involves land acquisition for nearly 66 km. Land has been identified for the project. It should be notified and acquired. The State government will appoint a special DRO for acquisition of land, they said.

The project was initially with the National Highways Authority of India, which had finalised the alignment and identified the land. The project was moved to the National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department, which is implementing it now. The NH wing will develop the road in the alignment decided earlier, they added.

A member of the committee opposing the project in Coimbatore district said that farmers and land owners would not allow the project. “It will affect our livelihood. There are several small farmers, house owners and approved residential plots along the alignment. The project will hit all of us. When there is an existing road, the government should not look at a greenfield project,” said one of the protestors.

