Government requested to increase budgetary allocation for court libraries, CJ says

Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi virtually inaugurated the Combined Court Building and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in Tiruppur on Saturday

Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who virtually inaugurated the Combined Court Building in Tiruppur on Saturday, said the Madras High Court has requested the State government to increase the budgetary allocation of court libraries to ₹1.5 crore, to ensure that they are well-equipped, across the State.

Justice Sahi inaugurated the Combined Court Building and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre via video-conferencing. Delivering the presidential address, he suggested that the subordinate courts adopt the e-library system in their respective libraries. He expressed confidence that the new Combined Court Building in Tiruppur will be a “house of impartiality and neutrality.”

Justice Vineet Kothari from Madras High Court, who is the Executive Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, noted in his address that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 10,131 pre-litigation cases and 88,548 pending cases across the State were settled through Lok Adalat this year as of December 12. Noting that Tiruppur is the 31st district in the State to get a separate Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, he said that alternative dispute resolution has become an “essential part of judicial dispensation.”

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, judge of the Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Tiruppur District, also stressed the importance of libraries in courts in his virtual address and suggested that these libraries must also have general books apart from legal books and should be “accessible to lawyers and judicial officers.”

At the inaugural event held at the Combined Court Building, Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Krishnakumar from Madras High Court, Principal District and Sessions Judge for Tiruppur district S. Alli, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan were present.

Court officials said that the Combined Court Building and Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre were constructed at a cost of ₹37.745 crores and its foundation stones were laid in July 2017 by the former Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee. The Combined Court Building will include 18 courts and its respective offices along with a conference hall and training centre, officials said.