Government, police urged to curb drug menace in Tamil Nadu

March 17, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T. Velmurugan on Sunday urged the State government and the police to curb drug menace in the State.

He told reporters in Krishnagiri that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election dates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in public meetings at important places.

This raises suspicion that the Bharatiya Janata Party was influencing the ECI. While the election is to be conducted in seven phases, due to pressure from the BJP, the Election Commission announced that polls will be held in Tamil Nadu in the first phase. The BJP knows that it cannot win in Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

The TVK has demanded a seat in the DMK alliance. “In two or three days, we are going to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. After that, we will know whether we are contesting the elections or not,” Mr. Velmurugan added.

The TVK will work for the victory of the DMK alliance in the elections as the aim is to defeat the BJP, which divides people in the name of religion, he alleged. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the DMK alliance will win all the seats, he said.

