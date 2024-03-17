GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government, police urged to curb drug menace in Tamil Nadu

March 17, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T. Velmurugan on Sunday urged the State government and the police to curb drug menace in the State.

He told reporters in Krishnagiri that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election dates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in public meetings at important places.

This raises suspicion that the Bharatiya Janata Party was influencing the ECI. While the election is to be conducted in seven phases, due to pressure from the BJP, the Election Commission announced that polls will be held in Tamil Nadu in the first phase. The BJP knows that it cannot win in Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

The TVK has demanded a seat in the DMK alliance. “In two or three days, we are going to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. After that, we will know whether we are contesting the elections or not,” Mr. Velmurugan added.

The TVK will work for the victory of the DMK alliance in the elections as the aim is to defeat the BJP, which divides people in the name of religion, he alleged. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the DMK alliance will win all the seats, he said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.