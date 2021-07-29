Government plans textile university in Erode: Minister

Erode

29 July 2021 21:13 IST

Steps are also under way to establish agriculture and law colleges in the district, says Muthusamy

The State government is examining a proposal to establish a textile university in the district, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said here on Thursday.

The Minister, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony for laying new roads to the tune of ₹10.63 crore at various parts of Erode corporation limit, said that steps are being taken to establish agriculture college and a law college in the district. The Minister later with District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the land identified to construct new bus terminus at Solar.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muthusamy said that the 54 acres identified for setting up the bus terminus belongs to the corporation and officials are working on a proposal to construct a bus stand utilising 15-20 acres. The existing bus stand would continue to be used as town bus terminus, he said.

The Minister said that they are planning to shift the wholesale market and set up a parking area for goods trucks.

He said that the turmeric park would be expanded to 15 acres and measures are being taken to bring Texvalley and the excess land available to full use.

Steps are also being taken to set up a stadium at ₹ 35 crore.

The Minister said that a land was being surveyed at at Modakuruchi to set up a turmeric research centre.

He said that measures are being taken to complete the ring road project to reduce traffic congestion and further expansion of the Perundurai Government Medical College and establishing an Auto Nagar at Perundurai.

Mr. Muthusamy said that the Whatsapp number launched by the civic body the redress the grievances recently has received 117 petitions till date and action has been taken on 93 petitions.