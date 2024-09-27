GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government official held for graft in Salem

Published - September 27, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Friday, arrested an official from the Treasury Department at the Salem Collectorate for receiving bribe.

Sharmili, a resident of Ammapet, approached the Treasury Department to change her father’s pension to her mother’s name. Her father was a retired sub-registrar, who died a few weeks ago. Superintendent Dhanapal allegedly demanded ₹5,000 to make the name change. Unwilling to give the bribe, she approached Salem DVAC officials. As per their instruction, she handed over chemical-laced currency notes to Dhanapal on Friday afternoon at his office. He was nabbed on the spot. The DVAC registered a case and arrested Dhanapal.

