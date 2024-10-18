ADVERTISEMENT

Government official gets three years imprisonment in graft case

Published - October 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), who was caught while taking bribe by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2011, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment in Tiruppur on Friday.

Syed Babutheen (55) was caught with ₹10,000 he had demanded and obtained from Damodaran (45), supervisor of a private fibre company at Madathukulam, for approving a file to scale up capacity of electric motor from 52 to 90 HP.

Chief Judicial Magistrate P. Chelladurai also imposed ₹4000 fine on Syed Babutheen.

